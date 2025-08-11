Sudan: RSF attack on Darfur IDP camp kills 103

Shafaq News – Khartoum

At least 103 people were killed and more than 19 wounded on Monday when Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stormed the Abu Shouk displacement camp on the outskirts of El-Fasher, North Darfur, the camp’s emergency committee said.

According to the statement, RSF fighters opened fire indiscriminately and carried out targeted killings, leaving 40 young men among the dead. The attack comes amid an ongoing wave of violence in Darfur, which has been mired in armed conflict for over two decades.

In a separate toll, at least 63 people—mostly women and children—died in El-Fasher in the past week from malnutrition, a Sudanese Health Ministry source told AFP. The figure only reflects deaths recorded in hospitals, with many more believed to have died in their homes due to the violence and siege.

RSF forces have maintained a blockade on El-Fasher since May 2024, causing severe shortages of food and medicine. Most residents rely on communal kitchens, many of which have shut down due to lack of supplies, forcing families to survive on scraps or even livestock feed.

El-Fasher is the last major Darfur city under army control, while the RSF holds most of the region. In April, RSF forces seized Zamzam camp, near Abu Shouk, displacing around 400,000 people, according to the United Nations.

The war that erupted in April 2023 has killed tens of thousands and displaced over 13 million people, making it the world’s largest displacement crisis, according to UN estimates.