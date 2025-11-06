Sudan: RSF agrees to humanitarian truce

Shafaq News – Darfur

On Thursday, Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to the humanitarian truce proposed by the Quad countries—the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

In a statement, the RSF said the truce seeks to facilitate the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people and to lay the groundwork for broader discussions on ending hostilities and addressing the root causes of the conflict.

No side has revealed information about the truce proposal.

However, the Sudanese army indicated that it will continue military operations across the country in line with “current plans.”

Earlier, El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, fell to the Rapid Support Forces after an 18-month siege that left thousands dead and the city in ruins. The offensive involved bombardment, mass executions, and the deliberate starvation of civilians, cutting off food and medical supplies.