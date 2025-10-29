Sudan’s RSF kills +14,000 civilians in El Fasher in 1.5 years

Shafaq News – Khartoum

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out large-scale ethnic killings in the city of El Fasher, North Darfur, where fierce fighting has left thousands of civilians dead and cut off access to food and medicine, the Sudan Doctors Network reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, Network Spokesperson Tasneem al-Amin said that more than 14,000 civilians have been killed in El Fasher and surrounding areas over the past 18 months through bombardment, starvation, and targeted executions, adding that in the past three days alone, around 1,500 civilians were killed, most of them executed while trying to flee the city amid escalating clashes.

Earlier, Darfur regional leader al-Hadi Idris vowed to safeguard civilians and coordinate with local and national forces to halt further abuses, warning that El Fasher faces a deepening humanitarian crisis marked by severe shortages of food, medicine, and water. He urged international and regional organizations to mount an immediate relief effort.

حكومة إقليم دارفوربيان مناشدة حول الأوضاع الإنسانية والأمنية في مدينة الفاشرإيماناً من حكومة إقليم دارفور بواجبها الوطني والإنساني في حماية أرواح المواطنين وصون كرامتهم، ومتابعةً للتطورات الميدانية بمدينة الفاشر عاصمة ولاية شمال دارفور،تؤكد حكومة الإقليم التزامها الكامل…

WHO Director-General Tedros, Adhanom Ghebreyesus, condemned the killing of over 460 patients and companions at the Saudi Maternity Hospital in El Fasher, during recent attacks. Since April 2023, WHO has verified 185 attacks on medical facilities, resulting in 1,204 deaths and 416 injuries, including 49 incidents this year that killed 966 people.

.@WHO is appalled and deeply shocked by reports of the tragic killing of more than 460 patients and companions at Saudi Maternity Hospital in El Fasher, #Sudan, following recent attacks and the abduction of health workers. Prior to this latest attack, WHO has verified 185…

The appeal came shortly after the Rapid Support Forces announced their control over El Fasher, the historical capital of Darfur and the Sudanese army’s last major stronghold in the region. The city holds significant military and strategic importance as a gateway to northern Sudan and a key base for any effort to retake lost territory.