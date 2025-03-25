Airstrike kills dozens in Sudan

Shafaq News/ Airstrike killed 54 people in targeting a local market in western Sudan, humanitarian organizations said on Tuesday.

Adam Rejal, a spokesman for the General Coordination, a local group assisting displaced people in Darfur, said the strike took place on Monday in the village of Tora, north of Al-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, noting that more than half of the victims were women.

Sudanese army spokesman Brigadier General Nabil Abdullah denied targeting civilians, rejected attributing responsibility for the bombing to the military. “These claims are false and are made every time our forces exercise their constitutional and legal right to engage hostile targets,” Abdullah told The Associated Press.

El-Fasher remains under the control of the Sudanese army, despite frequent airstrikes by Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The ongoing war has devastated the capital and other major cities, claiming over 28,000 lives and displacing millions.

In recent months, the military has gained ground against the RSF, making significant advances in Khartoum and other areas. By March, it had recaptured most key government buildings in the capital, including the Republican Palace, the former seat of government before the war.