Kurdistan’s Erbil prepares health and security plans ahead of New Year

Shafaq News – Erbil

Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, has taken on a festive atmosphere on Thursday ahead of the New Year, as the city prepares to receive thousands of visitors from across Iraq and neighboring countries.

Markets and shopping centers across Erbil are witnessing brisk activity, with hotel occupancy expected to reach 100% in the coming hours.

Erbil’s Health Directorate Spokesperson Saman Salman told Shafaq News that precautionary measures are taken ahead of every major occasion, noting that 12 medical teams have been deployed to areas expected to host celebrations, alongside the activation of emergency units and a hotline service. He noted that emergency hospitals will operate around the clock, while health centers and the blood bank will continue functioning to ensure rapid response to any cases.

Sirwan Tawfiq, director of marketing at Erbil’s Tourism Authority, said government departments are closely coordinating to facilitate tourist entry and ensure service quality at hotels and public facilities, adding that all necessary arrangements have been put in place at checkpoints and entry points ahead of what he expected to be a record influx of visitors.

Abu Saif, a tourist visiting from Baghdad, said he travels to Erbil every year to celebrate New Year’s Eve, describing the city as safe and vibrant during the festivities. Ahmed Sattar, who arrived from Nineveh with his family, said they came to enjoy the snowfall and winter atmosphere, praising hotel services and the variety of events on offer.

Last week, Erbil launched its New Year festival, featuring cultural and entertainment activities—including live performances, food pavilions, and handicraft exhibitions—that will continue through the end of the year as part of efforts to attract visitors.

During last year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, Erbil received about 63,000 tourists, as crowds filled streets and public squares to watch fireworks at the historic Erbil Citadel and attend live musical performances under heightened security measures.