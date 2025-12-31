Al-Sulaymaniyah, Erbil draw large crowds for New Year celebrations

Shafaq News– Al-Sulaymaniyah/ Erbil

Large crowds gathered across Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province on Wednesday to welcome the 2026 New Year, even as authorities suspended official celebrations in solidarity with flood victims.

Shops, restaurants, and cafés joined the celebrations with themed decorations and activities, while Al-Sulaymaniyah recorded an influx of visitors from across Iraq and abroad.

Earlier, Al-Sulaymaniyah province announced the suspension of all official events in solidarity with victims of recent floods in Chamchamal district and the Garmiyan administration.

Syrian tourists were among those enjoying the celebrations. Mohammed Al-Ahmad told Shafaq News that Al-Sulaymaniyah offers “a rare sense of calm and safety,” describing the festivities as simple and spontaneous, yet full of happiness.

Speaking to our agency, Azad Mohammed, a resident of Al-Sulaymaniyah, stated that “the city chose joy despite the challenges.” Meanwhile, Haider Kazem, from Basra, said the celebration areas were well prepared, particularly in malls, restaurants, and cafés, adding that the visible and orderly presence of security forces helped families feel at ease.

Public squares and entertainment venues across Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, drew large crowds of residents and tourists from across Iraq, with gatherings concentrated in the Citadel area, Ankawa, and Iskan Street amid heightened security and traffic management measures to ensure public safety and smooth movement.

Shafaq News also observed a sharp increase in commercial activity across markets, restaurants, and cafés.

Mam Sid, who owns a café near the Citadel, described the scene as exceptionally busy. “Activity has peaked since the afternoon. Tourists currently make up the majority of customers,” he told our agency, adding that coordination with municipal and traffic teams is ongoing to keep pedestrian routes open and ensure smooth movement.

Preliminary estimates by the Kurdistan Region’s tourism authorities indicate that tens of thousands of visitors entered the city through land crossings and Erbil International Airport over the past 48 hours.

Several parts of Erbil were also blanketed in fresh snowfall, particularly across surrounding hills and valleys, adding a winter charm as residents and visitors prepared to welcome the new year.