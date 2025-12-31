Major Iraqi cities celebrate New Year’s Eve despite cold

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

Residents of Baghdad, Erbil, and Al-Sulaymaniyah marked New Year’s Eve on Wednesday, as families and friends gathered in public squares and familiar streets to welcome 2026.

Fireworks lit up the night sky across the three cities, briefly illuminating rooftops and streets, while activity continued in several areas into the late hours. Trees and public spaces were adorned with glowing ornaments and seasonal figures, including Santa Claus displays, lending a gentle holiday touch to the old streets.

The celebrations coincided with a cold spell across Iraq, bringing rain and snowfall to several areas, with overnight temperatures forecast to approach freezing in the Kurdistan Region, where festivities marked by large crowds, active commercial venues, and heightened security measures.

In Baghdad, celebrations spread despite low temperatures. Shafaq News cameras toured Al-Rasheed Street, Al-Mutanabbi Street, and nearby historic neighborhoods, where people strolled under winter lights and children clustered around balloon sellers in festive costumes.