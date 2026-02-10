SDF–Damascus deal moves into implementation in Syria’s Hasakah

Shafaq News- Damascus

Implementation of the January agreement between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus has begun in Hasakah province, with coordinated troop redeployments underway, sources told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Military units have started vacating positions on Hasakah’s southern outskirts and relocating to pre-agreed sites. Under the plan, SDF forces are pulling back from the city perimeter while Internal Security Forces (Asayish) assume control of key routes, including the Hasakah–Raqqa Road and the Hasakah–Al-Shaddadi road, within a security belt extending up to 15 kilometers from the city center.

Syrian government forces have also begun preparatory steps to reposition toward Al-Shaddadi in southern Hasakah countryside, in line with the agreed framework, the sources added.

Separately, a source told our agency that the SDF has started ending the service of dozens of Arab fighters, withdrawing their weapons and military identification without compensation, following talks held on Sunday in Hasakah with Syrian army operations chief Brig. Gen. Hamza Al-Hamidi on mechanisms to integrate fighters into regular forces under the January 30 deal, which also provides for Syrian government control over border crossings and oil fields in northeastern Syria.

