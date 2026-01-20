Syria orders four-day ceasefire with SDF

Shafaq News– Damascus

Syria on Tuesday announced a four-day ceasefire with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), effective from 8:00 pm local time, following a “new understanding” between the two sides.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry clarified that the halt in fighting aims to stabilize the situation and support national initiatives.

The SDF responded that it would fully adhere to the ceasefire and would not initiate military action unless its forces came under attack. In a separate statement, the group said it remains open to political tracks, negotiations, and dialogue, and is prepared to proceed with implementing an agreement reached on January 18 to support de-escalation and stability.

The announcement followed days of fighting across northern and eastern Syria. The SDF has reported losing control of Al-Shaddadi prison in Hasakah after repeated attacks by government-aligned factions, while the Global Coalition patrols have entered Al-Aqtan prison following clashes near the site.

Efforts to advance talks have stalled in recent weeks over unresolved issues, including the future command structure of SDF forces and the scope of administrative decentralization, despite earlier commitments by both sides, according to previous statements.

