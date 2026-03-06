Three explosions reported near US Consulate in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Three explosions were heard near the US Consulate in Erbil on Friday, a security source told Shafaq News, hours after a drone strike targeted a hotel in the Kurdish capital.

The source said the blasts occurred close to the consulate compound, though the nature of the explosions was not immediately confirmed.

Earlier today, a drone struck the Arjaan Rotana hotel on 100-meter Street in central Erbil,

The incidents came shortly after the US Embassy in Baghdad warned that Iran-aligned groups could target hotels hosting foreigners in the Kurdistan Region, urging American citizens to consider leaving Iraq as soon as it is safe to do so.