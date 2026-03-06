Explosions reported near Iran’s Natanz nuclear site

Shafaq News- Tehran

Explosions were reported near Iran’s Natanz nuclear complex in central Iran on Friday after US and Israeli aircraft carried out strikes in the area, Iranian media reported.

News outlets said blasts were heard on the outskirts of the city of Natanz, though details on damage or casualties were not immediately available.

Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Reza Najafi, said earlier this week that the Natanz facility had already been targeted in a strike on Sunday.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi previously said there were no indications that Iran’s nuclear facilities had suffered serious damage. However, the agency later confirmed that buildings at the underground fuel enrichment plant in Natanz were damaged.

The IAEA said initial inspections showed no signs of radioactive leakage, adding that the damage appeared limited to structures at the site and did not significantly disrupt nuclear operations.

Grossi had earlier warned during an IAEA meeting about potential risks to Iranian nuclear facilities amid the escalating conflict.

The Natanz complex is one of Iran’s main uranium enrichment centers and includes heavily fortified underground facilities designed to protect sensitive nuclear activities.

The reported strike comes as Israel and the United States continue attacks on Iran that began on Feb. 28, killing hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior security officials, according to regional reports.