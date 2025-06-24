US assessment disputes Trump on Iran strikes

Shafaq News/ A US intel assessment found recent strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites caused limited damage, contradicting Trump’s claims of total destruction, CNN reported on Tuesday citing informed sources.

The classified Pentagon assessment was conducted by the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) based on a field damage analysis conducted by US Central Command (CENTCOM) following strikes on the Fordow and Natanz uranium enrichment sites and a research-linked facility in Isfahan.

While the attacks inflicted significant surface-level damage—targeting electrical systems and support infrastructure—the centrifuges and enriched uranium stockpiles remained largely intact, according to CNN sources.

In response, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the DIA assessment as “completely false,” calling it “an attempt to undermine the achievements of our military pilots.”