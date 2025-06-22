Operation Midnight Hammer: Joint drills a year ago rehearsed nuclear facility attacks

Shafaq News/ The United States and Israel had jointly rehearsed Sunday’s coordinated airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites during military exercises held nearly a year ago, ABC News reported.

According to the report, the exercises were conducted during the administration of former US President Joe Biden and included simulations targeting key Iranian nuclear facilities—Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. It was the first time Washington and Tel Aviv executed joint drills specifically simulating an offensive strike on Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

A source familiar with the operation described the training as “unprecedented,” noting that the mock missions were deliberately designed to replicate the scale, speed, and precision of the actual strike.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth later confirmed that the attack was months in the making. Speaking to reporters, he described it as a “decisive blow” that “crushed Iran’s nuclear ambitions.”

Earlier today, President Donald Trump announced the launch of Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted key enrichment facilities in Iran. The operation comes amid escalating military confrontation between Tehran and Tel Aviv that began with Israel’s June 13 air campaign, codenamed Operation Rising Lion.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Nuclear Safety Center reported no signs of radiation leakage from the affected sites and assured that surrounding populations were not at risk.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump for ordering the operation, calling it a display of strength that would bring lasting peace. “Strength comes first—then comes peace,” Netanyahu declared in a televised statement.