Iran vows to make “enemy” regret after US nuclear strikes

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that Iran does not seek war but will remain steadfast “to the end.”

Pezeshkian affirmed, “We will make the enemy regret its actions and, together with our brotherly Islamic nations, we will build a bright future for the region.”

He also claimed that the United States “intervened after witnessing Israel’s failure.”

Earlier, the United States launched Operation Midnight Hammer targeting three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. US President Donald Trump described the operation as “precise and successful.”

In response, Iran’s state television issued an official warning that all US military and civilian personnel in the region are now considered legitimate targets. Meanwhile, Iranian parliamentary adviser Mehdi Mohammadi downplayed the damage, stating that the targeted sites could be repaired.