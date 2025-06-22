Pezeshkian blames US for escalation as Israel intensifies strikes on Iranian provinces

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday accused the United States of stepping in militarily after Israel failed to meet its objectives, as Israeli forces intensified their campaign against key sites across Iran.

“This assault confirms the US is the true power driving the Zionist regime’s [Israel’s] aggression,” Pezeshkian told Iran’s IRNA news agency. “Israel lacks the capability to act alone against Iran,” he added, asserting that Sunday’s Iranian strike on Israel was a direct response to Washington’s hostile policies.

His comments followed a fresh round of Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple provinces. State outlets reported blasts in Bushehr—site of Iran’s only nuclear power plant—and strikes on military and energy sites in Yazd. A military waste depot was hit, and air defenses were activated near Damavand, east of Tehran.

Israel’s Channel 14 confirmed the air force had bombed “critical command centers and missile launch platforms” in central Iran.

The latest escalation comes in the wake of US strikes Sunday on three major nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Since June 13, Iran and Israel have exchanged near-daily waves of missiles and drones. Despite international appeals for restraint, both sides continue trading fire across multiple fronts.