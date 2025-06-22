US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities sparks global condemnation

US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities sparks global condemnation
2025-06-22T07:50:53+00:00

Shafaq News/ The US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan sparked a wave of international backlash on Sunday.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres denounced the use of force, calling it “a dangerous escalation” and “a direct threat to international peace and security.” He emphasized that diplomacy remains the only viable path.

Saudi Arabia expressed “deep concern,” urging immediate de-escalation and warning that further strikes could push the region toward greater instability. “We are closely monitoring developments in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iraq condemned the US-Israeli strikes as a flagrant violation of Iranian sovereignty, warning that the attacks could unravel an already fragile security balance across the region.

New Zealand described the situation as “extremely worrying,” calling on all parties to return to negotiations, while Australia reaffirmed concerns over Iran’s missile and nuclear programs but referenced President Donald Trump’s own words: “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE.”

Mexico reiterated its constitutional commitment to peaceful resolution and called for swift diplomatic engagement to stabilize the region.

Venezuela blasted the strikes as “U.S. military aggression” in service of Israeli interests, warning of broad geopolitical fallout. Cuba labeled the action a grave breach of international law that risks “irreversible consequences.”

In Latin America, governments also expressed varied concerns. Colombia urged restraint and diplomacy, while Chile slammed the strikes as illegal, stressing that military power must not override international norms. Bolivia called the attack reckless, warning that targeting nuclear facilities endangers not only the Middle East but global safety.

This is a breaking story...

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon