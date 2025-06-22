US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities sparks global condemnation

Shafaq News/ The US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan sparked a wave of international backlash on Sunday.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres denounced the use of force, calling it “a dangerous escalation” and “a direct threat to international peace and security.” He emphasized that diplomacy remains the only viable path.

I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security. There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 22, 2025

Saudi Arabia expressed “deep concern,” urging immediate de-escalation and warning that further strikes could push the region toward greater instability. “We are closely monitoring developments in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

#بيان | تتابع المملكة العربية السعودية بقلق بالغ تطورات الأحداث في الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الشقيقة المتمثلة في استهداف المنشآت النووية الإيرانية من قبل الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية. pic.twitter.com/BYsi3akvmm — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) June 22, 2025

Iraq condemned the US-Israeli strikes as a flagrant violation of Iranian sovereignty, warning that the attacks could unravel an already fragile security balance across the region.

New Zealand described the situation as “extremely worrying,” calling on all parties to return to negotiations, while Australia reaffirmed concerns over Iran’s missile and nuclear programs but referenced President Donald Trump’s own words: “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE.”

Mexico reiterated its constitutional commitment to peaceful resolution and called for swift diplomatic engagement to stabilize the region.

La @SRE_mx hace un llamado urgente al diálogo diplomático por la paz entre las partes involucradas en el conflicto de Medio Oriente.En apego a nuestros principios constitucionales de política exterior y a la convicción pacifista de nuestro país, reiteramos nuestro exhorto a… — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) June 22, 2025

Venezuela blasted the strikes as “U.S. military aggression” in service of Israeli interests, warning of broad geopolitical fallout. Cuba labeled the action a grave breach of international law that risks “irreversible consequences.”

Condenamos enérgicamente bombardeos de EEUU contra instalaciones nucleares de Irán que constituyen peligrosa escalada de conflicto en Oriente Medio.Agresión viola gravemente Carta ONU y Derecho Internacional y arrastra a la humanidad a una crisis de irreversibles consecuencias. — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 22, 2025

In Latin America, governments also expressed varied concerns. Colombia urged restraint and diplomacy, while Chile slammed the strikes as illegal, stressing that military power must not override international norms. Bolivia called the attack reckless, warning that targeting nuclear facilities endangers not only the Middle East but global safety.

Condenamos enérgicamente el ataque arbitrario de EE.UU. a instalaciones nucleares de la República Islámica de Irán. Bombardear objetivos de esta naturaleza no solo pone en riesgo la paz regional y global, sino que vulnera principios fundamentales del Derecho Internacional y la… — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) June 22, 2025

This is a breaking story...