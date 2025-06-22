Iraq condemns US attack on Iranian nuclear sites

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government denounced on Sunday the US-Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, warning that the escalation threatens to destabilize the entire Middle East.

In an official statement, government spokesman Basim Al-Awadi described the attacks as a blatant violation of Iranian sovereignty and a serious threat to regional peace and security.

He stressed that the targeted sites fall under International Atomic Energy Agency oversight and are designated for peaceful use, urging international protection in line with international law.

Al-Awadi reaffirmed Iraq’s position that “military action can never serve as a substitute for diplomacy,” cautioning that continued strikes could ignite a wider conflict with consequences extending far beyond the current parties involved.

“Wars leave only destruction in their wake,” he warned, calling on global powers to act with restraint and responsibility to prevent further escalation.

The government urged all parties to pursue immediate de-escalation and revive diplomatic efforts, reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to collective peace under the UN Charter.

The statement comes amid soaring regional tensions following coordinated US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—and subsequent Iranian missile launches that targeted Israeli territory.