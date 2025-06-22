Iraq: No radioactive contamination detected after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s National Commission for Nuclear, Radiological, Chemical and Biological Control (I-NRC) announced on Sunday that no radioactive contamination has been detected following the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In an official statement, the commission’s head, Fadel Hawi Mazban, said the central emergency operations room had been activated from the outset of the regional escalation to monitor and respond to any radiological or nuclear incidents.

“Since the beginning of the Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 13, 2025, our emergency response units have implemented appropriate procedures to counter and respond to such events,” Mazban stated.

He added that, following the latest US strikes, all radiation monitoring systems, early warning detectors, and background radiation measurements at Iraq’s border crossings indicated normal readings.

“All measurements remained within natural background radiation levels,” Mazban affirmed, stressing that the findings are consistent with the commission’s earlier assessments and preparations since the beginning of the crisis.