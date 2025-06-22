Iraq warns against regional war after US hits Iran’s nuclear sites

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s four presidencies condemned the United States’ airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The media office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani stated that the PM attended a meeting that included President Abdul Latif Rashid, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, and Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan.

The attendees reviewed recent regional developments and the implications of the ongoing conflict. They stressed Iraq’s rejection of any breach of its sovereignty or airspace and voiced support for the government in taking necessary measures to protect national airspace, including pursuing legal action through international institutions to prevent further violations.

The four presidencies condemned the attack against Iran, warning that the strike “represents a serious breach of international laws and norms.”

Expressing concern over the targeting of Iran’s nuclear sites, they called the act a dangerous escalation that threatens both regional and international peace.

The meeting also addressed Iraq’s political, economic, and social conditions, and discussed efforts to improve public services and citizens' living standards.

They reviewed issues including the funding of salaries for public employees in the Kurdistan Region, the resumption of parliament sessions, the implementation of amendments to the General Amnesty Law, and preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections on November 11.