Kurdistan President congratulates new Iraqi Parliament Speaker on Election, Calls for strengthened cooperation

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations to Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani on his election as Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, expressing optimism for a new era of cooperation and partnership among Iraq’s political forces.

In an official statement, Barzani described Al-Mashhadani’s election as “a positive step toward enhancing collaboration in the political, administrative, and legislative spheres,” stressing that this development “could pave the way for a unified approach to managing Iraq’s affairs.”

“We are confident that this election represents a constructive move toward a new phase of cooperation and collective efforts among political forces to steer the country’s political, administrative, and legislative activities,” Barzani stated.

President Barzani also voiced hope that Al-Mashhadani's leadership would foster national solidarity, urging all political actors to strive for the nation’s well-being and the service of its diverse communities.

“We anticipate that Iraq’s Parliament would continue to fulfill its legislative duties effectively, advancing the country’s legal framework and meeting citizens' aspirations.”

Barzani highlighted the importance of strengthening Iraq’s stability and securing a prosperous future for the nation through constructive legislative work, underscoring the role of Parliament in supporting these goals.