Kurdistan PM congratulates new Iraqi Parliament Speaker, calls for cooperation

2024-11-01T09:28:26+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated Mahmoud al-Mashhadani on his election as the new Speaker of Iraq’s Parliament.

During a phone call, Al-Mashhadani reaffirmed his commitment to uphold the constitution and address longstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

Al-Mashhadani’s election on Thursday came after nearly a year of political deadlock and several unsuccessful attempts by the parliament to reach a decision.

Supported by the Shiite Coordination Framework, Taqaddum, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party, he secured 181 votes out of 329.

