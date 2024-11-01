Kurdistan PM congratulates new Iraqi Parliament Speaker, calls for cooperation
Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated Mahmoud al-Mashhadani on his election as the new Speaker of Iraq’s Parliament.
During a phone call, Al-Mashhadani reaffirmed his commitment to uphold the constitution and address longstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.
Al-Mashhadani’s election on Thursday came after nearly a year of political deadlock and several unsuccessful attempts by the parliament to reach a decision.
Supported by the Shiite Coordination Framework, Taqaddum, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party, he secured 181 votes out of 329.