Latest Amnesty Law amendment: Parliament Speaker didn’t read it

Shafaq News/ Shafaq News Agency publishes a copy of the latest amendment to the General Amnesty Law, which was voted on by the Iraqi Parliament on Tuesday, while Some MPs have claimed that Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani did not read the law during the session and that they were not informed about its details.

According to the documents, five articles were amended, addressing crimes related to drugs and redefining "terrorist" crimes.

A parliamentary source told our agency that during the session, when the law was up for a vote, Speaker Al-Mashhadani only read the rationale behind the law and then announced its passage, along with the laws on Property Restitution and the Personal Status Law, in a single package.

Following the session, many MPs collected signatures to impeach Al-Mashhadani due to their objections to the voting process.

Some MPs revealed that the vote took place without members raising their hands.

MP from Ishraqat Kanoun (The Rise of January) Zohair al-Fatlawi, described what happened as "an assault on democracy, the constitution, and the internal regulations," adding that "there has been significant parliamentary movement, and signatures were gathered to dismiss the Speaker."

He further explained to Shafaq News that "voting on three laws in a single package is a constitutional violation," noting that only the rationale for the three laws was read, without their specific articles being recited.

Al-Fatlawi emphasized that MPs have the right to vote on each law separately and should not be forced by the Speaker to vote on all laws together.