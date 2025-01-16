Iraqi Speaker blames political blocs for sessions delays, urges action

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, on Thursday, held all political blocs responsible for disrupting the parliamentary process and causing irregularity in session schedules, urging them to move beyond what he described as "narrow interests."

In a statement, Al-Mashhadani said that in the current circumstances, which demand the highest levels of national responsibility and earnest work to serve the Iraqi people, the postponement of the scheduled session was announced yesterday due to the failure to achieve the required quorum.

Al-Mashhadani noted that this delay, which resulted from the absence of several MPs (and is not the first time), "reflects a real challenge to the council in fulfilling its constitutional and legislative duties."

The Iraqi Parliament Speaker stressed that the failure to meet the quorum not only affects the legislative process but also "negatively impacts the interests of the Iraqi people, who are looking for decisive legislation to strengthen the country's stability and address their urgent needs."

He held the political blocs responsible for this disruption and called on them to "assume their national responsibilities, away from narrow calculations and political disputes."

Al-Mashhadani reiterated his call for MPs to adhere attending sessions and actively participate in passing laws, particularly those related to basic services, the economy, and enhancing security and stability.

He emphasized that "the current phase Iraq is going through requires all of us to put aside personal interests and prioritize the greater good of the nation."

The Speaker stated that he would make every effort to ensure future sessions are held on schedule and to work diligently on completing the legislative projects listed on the agenda, "in order to achieve the aspirations of our people”.