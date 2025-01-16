Iraqi Speaker blames political blocs for sessions delays, urges action
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, on Thursday,
held all political blocs responsible for disrupting the parliamentary process
and causing irregularity in session schedules, urging them to move beyond what
he described as "narrow interests."
In a statement, Al-Mashhadani said that in the current circumstances, which
demand the highest levels of national responsibility and earnest work to serve
the Iraqi people, the postponement of the scheduled session was announced
yesterday due to the failure to achieve the required quorum.
Al-Mashhadani noted that this delay, which resulted from the absence of
several MPs (and is not the first time), "reflects a real challenge to the
council in fulfilling its constitutional and legislative duties."
The Iraqi Parliament Speaker stressed that the failure to meet the quorum
not only affects the legislative process but also "negatively impacts the
interests of the Iraqi people, who are looking for decisive legislation to
strengthen the country's stability and address their urgent needs."
He held the political blocs responsible for this disruption and called on
them to "assume their national responsibilities, away from narrow
calculations and political disputes."
Al-Mashhadani reiterated his call for MPs to adhere attending sessions and
actively participate in passing laws, particularly those related to basic
services, the economy, and enhancing security and stability.
He emphasized that "the current phase Iraq is going through requires
all of us to put aside personal interests and prioritize the greater good of
the nation."
The Speaker stated that he would make every effort to ensure future sessions are held on schedule and to work diligently on completing the legislative projects listed on the agenda, "in order to achieve the aspirations of our people”.