Iraq rejects foreign interference, Al-Mashhadani tells Turkish FM

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, reaffirmed on Monday that Iraq will not tolerate any foreign interference in its territory, emphasizing the importance of both Iraq and Turkiye adhering to bilateral agreements and continuing regional cooperation to address potential threats.

A statement from Al-Mashhadani's media office, confirmed that he met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in which they discussed strengthening of bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors.

Al-Mashhadani stressed Iraq's rejection of any interventions that affect its territory, calling for respect for Iraq’s sovereignty, national security, and independence, while underscoring the need for both countries to adhere to all joint agreements.

The statement also highlighted discussions on regional and international developments, with a focus on their impact on the region.

Both sides emphasized the importance of supporting efforts to reduce tensions, halt escalations, and engage in constructive dialogue to resolve regional issues, ensuring international peace and security.

Al-Mashhadani reiterated Iraq's desire to develop its relations with Turkiye based on mutual respect and the implementation of memorandums of understanding signed by the two nations, aimed at serving the shared interests of both the Iraqi and Turkish people.

Furthermore, the Iraqi Speaker stressed the need for continued joint efforts and regional cooperation to address any threats, contributing to regional and international stability.

Regarding developments in Syria, Al-Mashhadani expressed hope that the new Syrian administration would work to protect the country's ethnic and religious diversity, promote peace and prosperity for all Syrian people, and ensure their participation in the political process, thereby fostering social harmony and progress for Syria's citizens.

For his part, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan reaffirmed his country's support for Iraq's stability and the preservation of its security and independence.

Fidan also highlighted the strong relationship between the two countries, noting Turkiye’s commitment to enhancing cooperation in areas such as economics, trade, investment, water, and environmental issues. He expressed hope for expanding economic ties to new horizons.