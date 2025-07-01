Iraq’s Al-Mashhadani urges Turkiye to boost river flow

Shafaq News – Ankara/Baghdad

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani on Tuesday called on Turkiye to increase water releases from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Numan Kurtulmuş in Ankara.

According to a statement, Al-Mashhadani highlighted the broader regional context, describing the visit as taking place amid “a challenging and existential security situation in the Middle East,” and commended Turkiye’s positions, especially in matters that serve Iraq’s interests.

For his part, Kurtulmuş wished Iraq success in its upcoming elections and stability for its people. He also praised the Iraqi government and parliament’s balanced stance amid recent regional turmoil, which he said has helped Iraq avoid deeper crises.

The two sides agreed to boost economic ties, support Turkish investment in Iraq, and strengthen parliamentary cooperation through dialogue, expertise exchange, and coordinated positions in international forums.

turmoil