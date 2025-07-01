Turkiye to develop Iraq’s partnership after PKK disarmament

Shafaq News – Ankara/Baghdad

On Tuesday, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş declared that eradicating all militant groups acting as “imperialist proxies” in Iraq and Turkiye would mark the beginning of a new era of strategic partnership and sweeping regional transformation.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani in Ankara, Kurtulmuş emphasized that achieving a “terror-free Turkiye” would bring lasting stability to the wider region, a goal that demands unified determination from all nations.

He welcomed Iraq’s support for intensified counter-terrorism cooperation, especially in light of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) decision to disarm and dissolve, following an appeal by its imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan.

Kurtulmuş also spotlighted the Development Road project—linking the Gulf to Europe via Iraq and Turkiye—as a clear sign of growing regional integration.

Additionally, he underlined the impact of recent high-level visits, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s trip to Iraq last year and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s visit to Turkiye in May 2025, both of which resulted in significant agreements and diplomatic progress.