Iraq security brief: Basra man abducted in Iran, multiple arrests across provinces

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 7.

- Iraqi Man Abducted in Iran (Basra)

An Iraqi man from Basra was abducted in Iran by an armed group that demanded a $20,000 ransom, and his family urged Iraqi authorities to coordinate with Tehran to secure his release and protect Iraqi travelers abroad.

- TikToker Arrested, Influencer Jailed Over Online Content (Baghdad)

Security authorities arrested TikToker Mustafa Al-Asadi and sentenced social media figure Jwan to three months in prison under legal procedures related to offensive online content.

- Taxi Driver Shot Dead in Robbery Attack (Dhi Qar)

Unknown assailants killed a taxi driver west of Nasiriyah after hiring him for a ride, stealing his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

- Police Expose Fabricated Shooting Incident (Baghdad)

Baghdad police arrested two individuals who staged a shooting for tribal motives, seized the weapon used, and referred both suspects to legal authorities.

- Intelligence Agency Arrests Sorcery Practitioner (Najaf)

Federal intelligence officers detained a man in Najaf on charges of practicing sorcery and exploiting citizens emotionally. Authorities seized materials linked to the activity from his home.

- Human Remains Found Near Mosque (Baghdad)

Security forces discovered unidentified skeletal remains inside rubble removed from near a mosque in central Baghdad and transferred them to forensic authorities for examination.

- Curfew Extended Amid Ongoing Tensions (Maysan)

Maysan Operations Command extended a province-wide curfew for a second day following a series of security incidents, including a revenge-related killing earlier this week.

- Drug Suspect Dies While Evading Arrest (Basra)

A wanted suspect in drug-related cases died in Basra after jumping from a building during a security pursuit, with authorities completing legal and investigative procedures.