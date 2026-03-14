IRGC warns US to evacuate regional industrial sites

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday issued an urgent warning calling on the United States to evacuate all American industrial facilities across the region.

The warning followed an attack on a factory producing cooling and heating equipment in Isfahan that killed more than 15 people, according to Fars News Agency.

The warning comes amid escalating tensions after the United States and Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iran on Feb. 28, causing extensive damage and killing senior Iranian figures, among them the country’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and several commanders of the IRGC and the armed forces.