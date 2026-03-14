Caretaker PM Al-Sudani: War decisions belong to the state

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani warned Saturday that war decisions are the sole responsibility of the state, criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for pulling the region into a conflict with wide-reaching consequences.

Addressing a group of religious leaders, Al-Sudani pointed to the worsening security situation across the region, stressing that Iraq’s institutions are responsible for protecting the country and its people. He also cautioned that attacks on diplomatic missions and Global Coalition facilities could put Iraq at serious risk, vowing that those involved in such acts would face legal consequences.

“The government is committed to safeguard members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and no personnel would be left exposed to threats,” he added, noting that Iraqi security forces have successfully prevented several operations targeting economic sites and diplomatic missions.

Al-Sudani concluded with a warning that the conflict threatens infrastructure, energy supplies, and supply chains, urging religious figures and scholars to help prevent sectarian and social strife that could affect the wider region.

Since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on Feb. 28, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have experienced a series of drone and rocket attacks attributed to Iran-aligned armed factions amid the broader regional escalation.