Exclusive: Iraqi fighter describes torture and release from HTS detention

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi fighter revealed, on Tuesday, the details of his eight-year detention by the HTS, his transfer to Turkey his eventual return to Iraq.

On condition of anonymity, the fighter told Shafaq News that he joined the fight in Syria in 2015 to defend the shrine of Sayyida Zainab.

"In 2016, during clashes with armed groups, I was captured by Nusra Front [now HTS] militants and remained in their custody for eight years," he added.

The fighter described enduring four years of torture in captivity, saying, "I was beaten and interrogated about the locations of Hezbollah leaders and members in Syria. My response was clear—I’m Iraqi, and I know nothing about them."

Regarding his release, the fighter continued that in early December, he heard from HTS militants that Bashar Al-Assad’s regime had fallen and Syria was under their control.

"Shortly after, groups of us were transported from Syria to Turkey. I don’t know who arranged the transfer—whether it was a Syrian or Turkish entity," he explained.

"Last week, we arrived at Ankara airport, blindfolded and handcuffed, without knowing where we were heading. Later, we were flown to Baghdad via a plane from Ankara."

The fighter confirmed that the operation to free us from HTS’ prison, transport us by vehicles from Syria to Turkey, and finally fly us to Iraq was coordinated with the Iraqi government and intelligence agencies.

Earlier, Iraq’s Interior Ministry Spokesperson, Muqdad Miri, told Shafaq News that the return of Iraqi nationals, some of whom were listed as deceased, "has political dimensions beyond the work of security agencies. However, today, everything can be resolved legally."

He added, "Any concerns or issues raised about this matter will be addressed in accordance with the law under the supervision of the Iraqi government."

The return of approximately 10 Iraqis detained in Syria for eight years has sparked controversy in recent days. Reports suggest they fought to defend the Sayyida Zainab shrine in Damascus and belonged to armed factions. Some had been officially declared dead in Iraq, with their families holding mourning ceremonies at the time.

Several Iraqi armed factions have been present in Syria since the conflict began in 2011 for various reasons. Successive Iraqi governments, including that of former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, have repeatedly denied involvement in their activities.