Iran’s Khuzestan exports $61M to Iraq in one month

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Baghdad

Iran’s Khuzestan province exported 221,000 tons of goods to Iraq worth $60.8 million in the first month of the current Iranian year, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

According to Iranian outlets, local official Behrouz Qarabiji said imports during the same period totaled 874,000 tons valued at $360 million, while customs revenue rose 409% year-on-year to around $51 million. Customs and transit activity also increased, with 30 clearance declarations covering 2,438 tons and 279 transit filings totaling 36,200 tons.