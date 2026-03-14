Trump urges countries using Strait of Hormuz to help secure shipping

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Saturday called on countries that rely on oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to share responsibility for protecting the strategic waterway, saying the effort should be a collective one.

Trump said the United States would provide significant assistance and coordinate with partners to ensure safe and smooth maritime navigation, adding that safeguarding vital sea lanes should have been a joint international effort from the outset.

He also claimed Washington had militarily and economically weakened Iran, while stressing that broader cooperation on maritime security could help promote stability and long-term peace.