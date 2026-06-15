Baghdad hails US-Iran deal, urges lasting peace

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Monday welcomed the memorandum of understanding reached between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that the agreement would strengthen regional stability and help end ongoing conflicts.

In a statement, the ministry reiterated Iraq's "firm and principled" position in rejecting war and supporting dialogue and peaceful means as the only viable path to resolving disputes.

Baghdad also praised the mediation efforts of Pakistan and Qatar, saying their role helped advance negotiations and bring military operations to an end.

The statement stressed the need for collective action based on the principles of shared security and cooperation to ensure lasting stability and support regional development, adding that Iraq would continue its efforts to bridge differences among regional countries through its balanced foreign policy and commitment to dialogue.