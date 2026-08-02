Sulfur shortage pushes global prices up 134%

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Sulfur prices surged 134% since the outbreak of the US-Iran war in February 28, driving up global food production costs due to sulfur's key role in fertilizer manufacturing, Bull Theory media outlet reported on Sunday.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital route for global seaborne sulfur trade, handling about half of worldwide shipments.

During three and a half months of conflict, only 80,000 metric tons of sulfur passed through the strait, compared with 640,000 metric tons after a de-escalation agreement was reached, according to Reuters.