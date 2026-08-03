Al-Sharaa: Syria looks with interest at Iraq’s role

Shafaq News- Damascus

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa stressed the importance of broadening cooperation between Syria, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the economic field.

During a meeting in Damascus on Monday, the two affirmed the need to strengthen security and stability, expand regional cooperation, resolve problems through peaceful means, and guarantee the rights of all components in the new Syria, according to the presidency statement.

Al-Sharaa thanked the Kurdistan Region for hosting and sheltering Syrian refugees during the war. "Syria looks with interest at the role of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region," he said.