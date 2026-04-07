President Barzani, Syria’s Al-Sharaa discuss Iraq stability amid regional war

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa stressed the need to boost diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing regional war between the United States and Israel and Iran.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the two leaders reviewed recent developments during a phone call on Monday, highlighting “the significance of upholding peace and stability” in Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region (KRI). Al-Sharaa also condemned attacks targeting the Region.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی پەیوەندییەکی تەلەفۆنيی لە سه‌رۆك ئەحمەد ئەلشەرع ـه‌وه‌ پێگه‌يشتhttps://t.co/3znzMJyanv pic.twitter.com/jPtfbv3uQ4 — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) April 7, 2026

The discussion covered the situation of Kurds and other communities in Syria, relations between Iraq and Syria, and “other matters of mutual concern.”

Since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli strikes targeted Iran, the KRI has faced a wave of incidents affecting diplomatic facilities, sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, Peshmerga-affiliated positions, oil fields, communication networks, residential areas, and public infrastructure. The US-based Community Peacemaker Teams documented 474 cases, including 179 attributed to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and 295 to Iran-aligned groups, resulting in at least 14 deaths and 93 injuries.

Erbil alone has recorded more than 500 drone incidents since tensions escalated, according to Governor Omed Khoshnaw.

Read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since the US-Israel-Iran war began