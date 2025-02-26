2025 Erbil Forum: Nechirvan Barzani asserts war doesn't defeat people

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani addressed ongoing regional conflicts and the broader instability affecting the Middle East, emphasizing the resilience of national causes despite the war.

Speaking at the third edition of the Erbil Forum titled "The Future of the Middle East Amid Mounting Uncertainty," Barzani stated that while the situation in Gaza and Lebanon had temporarily weakened both parties, it would not eliminate their causes.

"Peoples are not defeated by war and killing," he said. "Suffering only strengthens their resolve to hold onto their rights."

Drawing a parallel with the Kurdish experience, Barzani highlighted the Kurds' long history of facing oppression and destruction. "We Kurds also have a cause. We have faced all forms of oppression and destruction, endured chemical attacks, and had our villages demolished. But we survived because we have a just cause, and no genuine cause can be easily eradicated."

He cautioned that military victory alone would not be enough in Gaza and Lebanon. "Even if Israel considers itself to have achieved a military victory, failing to translate that into a political win and relying solely on force will have negative consequences, not just for Israel, but for the entire region and even the United States."

On the situation in Syria, Barzani expressed concern over the welfare of Kurds in Aleppo, stressing that both Kurdish leadership and Türkiye have played significant roles in addressing the issue.

Discussing the latest developments in Syria, he noted that the situation had been unexpected, even for Ahmed al-Sharaa. "There were plans for a specific operation in Aleppo, but the military collapse pushed forces to advance toward Damascus."

President Barzani warned against a centralized governance model in Syria, arguing that it would not succeed unless it included all parties. He reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region remains committed to assisting various factions in reaching a comprehensive solution within the Syrian framework.

He also emphasized the importance of keeping Iraq and the Kurdistan Region insulated from the fallout of regional tensions. Barzani praised Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shi' Al-Sudani for his efforts to ensure stability amid the current unrest.