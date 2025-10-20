US outlines Hezbollah disarmament plan in broader Mideast vision

Shafaq News - Washington

US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack stated Monday that Washington has presented a proposal to the Lebanese government to gradually disarm Hezbollah in exchange for political integration and economic incentives, as part of a wider regional effort to consolidate peace following the Gaza ceasefire.

In a statement on X, Barrack noted the plan aimed to transform Hezbollah into a political entity while restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty and encouraging regional investment. He noted that the proposal was not adopted due to divisions within the Lebanese cabinet, but added that “the opportunity remains if the state reasserts control over all weapons through the army.”

Barrack continued that previous attempts to curb tensions between Israel and Hezbollah under the 2024 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement had failed due to “the lack of enforcement and continued external funding for the group.” He said the US, France, and the UN had supported a “One More Try” plan offering phased disarmament and economic support under international monitoring, but that internal divisions prevented adoption.

He added that the United States recently allocated $200 million to the Lebanese Armed Forces, viewing them as central to reestablishing national authority. “If Lebanon reclaims the monopoly on legitimate force, regional partners are ready to invest,” Barrack wrote.

The envoy also cautioned that renewed hostilities could lead to political instability ahead of Lebanon’s 2026 elections, potentially delaying the vote and deepening the crisis.

The envoy’s comments came as he described momentum from President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace framework, introduced at the October 13 Sharm el-Sheikh summit, which he said brought world leaders together to support reconstruction and de-escalation across the region.

Barrack argued that the Gaza ceasefire had evolved into “the beginning of a broader regional partnership” centered on economic cooperation and reduced conflict. He said Syria’s reintegration with neighboring states and Trump’s decision to lift most US sanctions on Damascus marked a shift from “coercion to cooperation,” urging Congress to repeal the Caesar Act to enable reconstruction.

Barrack said that progress in Gaza and regional diplomacy had encouraged discussion of a wider normalization framework, suggesting that Saudi Arabia and other Arab states may move closer to joining the Abraham Accords.

He concluded that the region faces a “historic opening” to move from conflict toward “stability and shared prosperity,” though he acknowledged that significant political and security challenges remain.