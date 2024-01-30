Pro-Iranian Group Targets US Base in Syria in Response to Gaza Conflict

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) claimed responsibility for attacking the US base in Al-Shaddadi, in Al-Hasakah, Syria.

In a statement, the group, aligned with Iran, said it launched a volley of missiles that hit the "American occupation base directly."

"IRI affirmed that the attack is a part of the response to the Israeli crimes against our Palestinian people in Gaza."

The Shaddadi Airbase covers approximately 600 hectares and plays a crucial role in controlling key routes connecting Syria, Turkiye, and Iraq.

The base houses extensive military facilities, including aircraft runways, weapon depots, and command and control centers.

Media outlets reported the incident. A US Defense Department official confirmed to AFP the military operation, saying there were no reports of injuries or damage to infrastructure at the base.

This attack follows an escalation in targeting the US-led Coalition forces in Iraq and Syria since mid-October, with the outbreak of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Washington vows to respond to the IRI's attacks as "acts of self-defense."