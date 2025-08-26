US delegation in Beirut backs Lebanese plan to disarm Hezbollah

Shafaq News – Beirut

The US confirmed on Tuesday that the initiative to disarm Hezbollah is a Lebanese decision, stressing it is not driven by Israel or any foreign country.

Envoy Thomas Barrack, who is currently in a visit to Beirut, told reporters that Washington supports Lebanon’s government in presenting a plan to dismantle Hezbollah’s arsenal, adding that the process “will not necessarily be military” but based on persuading the group to give up its weapons.

“Lebanon cannot achieve prosperity or stability while Hezbollah remains armed,” Barrack said, adding that Israel would only alter its stance once the group is disarmed. “We do not want a civil war in Lebanon,” he emphasized.

Regarding the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL), Barrack announced that the US would extend its mandate for another year.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the US delegation, said the Lebanese army needs logistical and financial support and pledged US backing if Beirut moves forward with the disarmament plan. Senator Lindsey Graham said, “We want Hezbollah disarmed. After that, we can discuss different conversations with Israel.”

The delegation, which was in Syria on Monday, met Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and other officials, calling the talks “fruitful” and urging leaders to continue on the path they have chosen.