Hezbollah evacuates leadership sites in Beirut; Syrian factions on high alert

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Hezbollah evacuated its leadership sites and moved equipment from the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to Al-Hadath TV.

Furthermore, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) confirmed that Iranian-backed factions in Syria have declared a state of maximum alert and brought in new weapons from Iraq.

SOHR noted, "Iranian factions in Deir ez-Zor have called back personnel from leave. The factions have also evacuated their headquarters in Al-Bukamal and moved rocket launcher vehicles to an undisclosed location.”

Additionally, the observatory reported that “two trucks loaded with weapons entered Deir ez-Zor early this morning through Al-Sikak crossing from Iraq, accompanied by vehicles from the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades.

This escalation coincides with increased hostilities between Iranian armed groups and US forces, including exchanges of fire and attacks on the US base in the Koniko gas field in northern Deir ez-Zor, with the US retaliating by targeting areas controlled by the Syrian government and Iranian factions.

It is noteworthy that Hezbollah did not comment on this development, though the group’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah announced that Hezbollah and the "Axis Of Resistance" have entered a new open battle with Israel, following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukur and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.