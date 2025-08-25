Syria’s Al-Sharaa meets US envoy on bilateral relations

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Monday, Syrian Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa met in Damascus with US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and Congressman Joe Wilson to discuss political stability and the future of bilateral relations.

استقبل السيد الرئيس أحمد الشرع في العاصمة دمشق وفدًا أمريكيًا رفيع المستوى يرأسه مبعوث الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الخاص إلى سوريا السيد توماس باراك، وضم الوفد عضو مجلس الشيوخ السيناتور جين شاهين، وعضو مجلس النواب جو ويلسون.وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في سوريا والمنطقة،…

According to the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Shaheen held a separate meeting with President al-Sharaa before later meeting Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Her talks with Abdi focused on continued US support and potential integration of the force into Syria’s national defense structure, while she stressed in her meeting with al-Sharaa the importance of ensuring all Syrian communities are represented in governance and that citizens’ rights are respected.

Ranking Member @SenatorShaheen made a historic visit to Syria 🇸🇾 today and met with President Al-Sharaa while leading a bipartisan delegation.

Syrian Political Analyst Samer al-Khatib told Shafaq News the visit signals “a notable shift in the US position after years of estrangement and sanctions,” suggesting that Washington is testing the value of engagement with Syria’s new leadership.

He added that the diplomatic momentum could lead to a meeting between al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi to review the March Agreement, a ceasefire deal between Damascus and the SDF.