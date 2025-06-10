US envoy warns of assassination threat to Syria's Al-Sharaa

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack voiced concern over the safety of Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, warning that his efforts to promote inclusive governance and build relations with the West could make him a target for assassination by what he described as “disgruntled militants.”

In remarks to Al-Monitor, Barrack called for the establishment of a coordinated protection system around al-Sharaa, underscoring that US and Syrian interests are increasingly aligned.

Barrack also highlighted the continuing risk posed by armed factions of foreign fighters who had joined forces with al-Sharaa during the campaign that led to the removal of former president Bashar al-Assad in early December. Although the current leadership is working to integrate these fighters into the national army, he noted they remain susceptible to recruitment by extremist groups, including ISIS.

That risk, Barrack added, is part of a broader set of challenges confronting al-Sharaa’s administration. These include the integration of Kurdish military units into the national army, the absorption of foreign fighter formations, and the management of extensive detention facilities across northern Syria.

Turning to regional dynamics, Barrack voiced cautious optimism that, despite the absence of direct communication, Israel and the new Syrian leadership could reach a tacit understanding, warning that any military escalation at this point would carry severe consequences for all sides.

Notably, Al-Sharaa has reiterated his commitment to the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Israel, indicating that the normalization of relations between the two countries could eventually be possible.