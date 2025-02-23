Egyptian President invites Syria’s Al-Sharaa to emergency Arab summit

Shafaq News/ Syrian transitional President, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, received an invitation to attend the emergency Arab summit in Cairo, the Syrian presidency announced on Sunday.

In an official statement, the presidency confirmed that Al-Sharaa received a formal invitation from the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, to participate in the summit on March 4, 2025.

Last Tuesday, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry announced that the emergency Arab summit on Gaza, originally set for next week, had been postponed to March 4 to allow for further “substantive preparations.”