No more: Egypt condemns Israel's actions

Shafaq News/ Israeli military operations in Syria and restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza are destabilizing the region, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty warned on Saturday.

In a meeting with UN regional office directors in Cairo, Abdelatty denounced Israel’s recent airstrike near the Syrian presidential palace, calling it a “clear violation” of Syrian sovereignty, according to the Foreign Ministry.

He also criticized Israel’s continued blockade of Gaza, saying the prolonged denial of aid “has escalated the humanitarian crisis and constitutes collective punishment under international law.”

Abdelatty expressed Egypt’s full support for the Arab-Islamic reconstruction initiative for Gaza, endorsed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, which outlines emergency relief and long-term recovery while preserving Palestinian presence in the territory.

“Egypt is coordinating with the United Nations to convene an international conference aimed at securing international backing for the plan,” he revealed.