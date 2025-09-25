Trump says Gaza deal close

Shafaq News – New York

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a “very successful” meeting was held with Middle East leaders regarding the Israeli war in Gaza, bringing the sides closer to reaching a deal.

“Many decisions were made during my meeting with the region’s leaders, and I will now meet with the Israeli side to discuss the matter,” Trump told reporters.

He stressed that Washington wants the release of all hostages held in Gaza “at once, not in phases,” adding that persuading the Israeli side to move forward with a deal will be part of his upcoming discussions. “Everyone wants to see an end to the war in Gaza,” he stated.

Regarding developments in Syria, the US President revealed that “an important announcement regarding Syria is expected later today.”