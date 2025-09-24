Arab and Islamic leaders to Trump: Ending Gaza war is first step to peace

Shafaq News – New York

Arab and Muslim leaders meeting with US President Donald Trump at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday stressed the urgent need to end the war in Gaza, ensure the release of Israeli hostages, and allow adequate humanitarian aid into the Strip as a first step toward a just and lasting peace.

In a joint statement released by Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the leaders thanked Trump for convening the meeting and underscored the "unbearable humanitarian situation in Gaza and its grave consequences for the region and the broader Islamic world."

The high-level meeting was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The participants rejected any forced displacement of Gaza residents and called for the return of those who have fled. Reaffirming their commitment to cooperate with Trump, the leaders stressed the “importance of his leadership in ending the conflict and advancing a sustainable peace.”

They also highlighted the need for a detailed stabilization plan, with measures to ensure calm in the West Bank and the protection of holy sites in Jerusalem, expressing support for reform efforts within the Palestinian Authority.

According to the statement, the group agreed on the necessity of launching a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza, based on a framework developed by Arab states and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The plan would include security arrangements and international assistance to strengthen Palestinian leadership.

The summit comes just days before Trump's scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on September 29, amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza City.