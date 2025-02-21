Muqtada al-Sadr reaffirms opposition to US, Criticizes Trump

Shafaq News/ The head of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) Muqtada al-Sadr reiterated his staunch opposition to the United States, citing former President Donald Trump as a key reason for sustaining this stance.

Responding to a question from one of his supporters about whether hostility toward the US is permanent, al-Sadr stated, “With Trump and those like him, that is certain.”

He further criticized the American President’s plan to take control of the Gaza Strip and displace its Palestinian residents, saying that he had set a “harmful precedent” by expelling people from their lands “without justification.”

Al-Sadr suggested that if such actions were justified, the US should allocate land for Israeli settlers within its own borders.

The powerful cleric has long opposed US influence and presence in Iraq, repeatedly calling for the withdrawal of American forces. Historically, he led the Mahdi Army in armed resistance against US troops.