Egypt postpones US visit amid tensions over Trump’s Gaza remarks

Shafaq News/ Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has postponed his planned visit to the United States indefinitely following controversial remarks by US President Donald Trump, Egyptian media reported on Tuesday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Egyptian outlets said Cairo is angered by statements from both Washington and Tel Aviv and has sent a clear message to the US administration.

The sources said Egypt rejected three US proposals regarding Gaza, all of which involved displacement of Palestinians without the right to return.

Over the past days, Egypt has repeatedly responded to Trump’s plan for Gaza, affirming that its stance remains unchanged. Cairo has also demanded clarifications from Washington regarding Trump’s recent threats of sanctions.

In an official statement, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed that the only path to regional and international stability is for the global community to adopt a fair approach that respects the rights of all peoples in the region.

"The Palestinian people continue to suffer an unprecedented denial of their fundamental rights, including their right to live in peace on their land and in their homeland," the statement said.

Egypt urged the international community to unite behind a political vision for resolving the Palestinian issue, emphasizing that any resolution must address the historical injustices faced by Palestinians and restore their inalienable rights.

Cairo reiterated its firm rejection of any attempts to undermine Palestinian rights, including self-determination, sovereignty, and remaining on their land, and the right of return for refugees forced to flee their homeland.

Egypt’s position aligns with international law, humanitarian principles, and UN resolutions, the statement added.