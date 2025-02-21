Iraq reaffirms rejection of Palestinians' displacement plans

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq reiterated its firm rejection of all efforts to displace the Palestinian people, endorsed by the United States and Israeli authorities, according to Nadhim Al-Shibli, a member of the Iraqi Parliament and representative at the Arab Parliament.

Al-Shibli’s statement came during participation in preparatory meetings for the 7th Arab Parliament Conference, scheduled to take place on Saturday in Cairo. The conference aims to discuss a unified Arab parliamentary document titled "Supporting the Resilience of the Palestinian People on Their Land and Rejecting Displacement, Annexation Plans, and Attempts to Erase the Palestinian Cause."

The preparatory committee members unanimously agreed that this document would be the sole item on the agenda of the upcoming conference, which will be held at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat. The conference will feature broad Arab parliamentary participation in coordination with the Arab Parliamentary Union.

Al-Shibli emphasized the importance of the document in reinforcing the collective Arab parliamentary role in supporting the Palestinian cause, underscoring “Iraq’s steadfast position in rejecting all efforts to displace the Palestinian people or eliminate their just cause.”

The document, he confirmed, is set to include unified parliamentary actions to strengthen the resilience of the Palestinian people, affirming their “inalienable historical rights, with the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital, at its core.”